Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show makes a stop in the Quad Cities

The Show Me Reptiles and Exotics Show made a stop in Davenport on Sunday.

Around 60 vendors from around the country showed off their reptiles at the event.

Some of the animals at the show included snakes, geckos and hedgehogs.

Micky Meyer, the show’s owner, said he puts on the event to educate the public about reptiles.

“There is a big stigma that everyone is scared of reptiles,” said Meyer.

He said there’s a lot of myths out there about reptiles.

“A lot of people think snakes will chase you down. Snakes won’t chase you,” said Meyer. “Snakes aren’t slimy. There aren’t really any reptiles that are slimy. If they are slimy they aren’t being properly kept.”

Quad Citians were welcome to bring some of the reptiles home as pets.

