Showers This Morning/Evening Storms

The QC is in for a wet, breezy and overall very chilly day. Morning showers will wrap up sometime after 9AM. This combined with east winds gusting to 30mph will likely keep highs to the mid 50s today. After a window of dry time more rain and storms will move into the area this afternoon. All eyes will be on central Missouri as a line of storms develops and pushes east northeast.

As this line of storms moves into our area it will be packing winds up to 60mph, however it will be weakening quickly as it encounters our cold and relatively stable air mass. Thus we have held off on issuing a First Alert Day for now. This line will likely arrive in the QC Metro between 8PM-9PM with gusts to 50mph and torrential downpours. All the rain will wrap up prior to midnight and drier conditions will arrive for Wednesday.

A flash flood watch is in effect along and south of I-80 through midnight. The soil is saturated and with torrential downpours possible today flash flooding could become and issue.