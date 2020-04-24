Showers Today & Cooler Next Few Days

Scattered showers will be around the area all day long, but heavier rain looks to setup just to our southeast tonight. The cold front will push back into the area allowing east and northeast winds to usher in cooler temps in the 50s and 60s the next few days. Winds will also be gusty throughout the day on Saturday. Rainfall amounts will generally be under a quarter inch for the area from both systems with the lone exception being Galesburg and areas SE of the QC where heavier rain is expected.