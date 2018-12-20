Showers Today/Post Christmas Travel Troubles?

A cool front is working through the area this morning which is bringing off and on showers to the region. Look for this to continue into the the early evening.

Now looking ahead to the Christmas holiday. Our chances for a white Christmas are less than 10% at this point. One weak system will roll through Christmas Eve night, but temps will be warm enough that it will be rain/snow and not have any impact on travel. The day after Christmas is when all models agree a strong storm system will roll through the midwest. Now there are differences in timing and temps, but overall agree the track will be to our NW which places us in the warm sector. This would mean widespread rain sometime in the Wednesday-Friday time frame next week with snow to our NW. so if you plan on travelling starting next Wednesday on will be the days to pay close attention to.