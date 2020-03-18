Showers Today/Storms Tomorrow

Showers will roll through the area this morning into the early afternoon. This will drop around a half inch of rain in many areas while keeping temps to the 40s until the evening hours. Temps will gradually warm overnight and many of us will hit the 60s tomorrow creating an unstable atmosphere. Thus, storms are likely Thursday with a few strong severe possible SW of the QC with hail and high winds possible. This second round could drop another 3/4" of rain giving us a grand total between 1"-2" . The fresh rain combined with snow melt to our north will lead to rising rivers and must be watching moving forward this spring.