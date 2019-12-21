Shriners Hospital patients celebrate annual Christmas party

KAABA Shriners in Davenport put on its annual Christmas party for local Shriners Hospital patients on Saturday.

The kids and their families enjoyed a lunch and visit from Santa, who gave out gift bags to the children.

KAABA Hospital Chairman Allan Kluever said many of the children live in the QCA and the shriners drive them to the hospital in Chicago for treatment.

The drivers were there to celebrate with the kids.

Lisa Gomez, an aunt of one of the patients, said it’s like celebrating with family.

“They see them all the time when they are going back and forth, they know her by name,” said Gomez. “And they’re really good with them. It just makes them feel like family.”

Kluever said the transportation is free of charge for the families.

“The treatment is also done regardless of the families ability to pay,” said Kluever.

There were about eight local families at the event.

Kluever said one of the kids’ favorite parts about the party is seeing Santa ride in on his Santa Mobile.