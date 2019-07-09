Shuttles offering free pickup and drop-off for Bix 7

Shuttles will offer free pickup and drop-off for Bix 7 this year for race participants, volunteers and spectators.

During packet pickup at the River Center on Friday, July 26, the route will run every 20 minutes, with pickup and drop-off at the city bus stop at 300 Brady St, which is only two blocks away from the venue. Packet pickup runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last shuttle departing at 9 p.m.

On race day, which is Saturday, July 27, the route will run every 20 minutes. Pickup and drop-off is at 4th and Gaines St. in the Scott County Administration parking lot, by the BiCentennial Building, which is four blocks from the race starting line. The shuttle will run from 6 a.m. to noon.

You can park your car for free at the following locations to catch the shuttle:

- Northpark Mall, 320 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport, Iowa (northeast corner of mall)

- Southpark Mall, 4500 16th Street, Moline, Illinois (north of Dicks and JCPenney)

- Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, Iowa (east of parking ramp)