Sidewalk snow and ice removal guidelines

Just as keeping the streets clear for safe driving is important, so is keeping sidewalks clear of ice and snow.

Each city has its own regulations surrounding snow and ice removal all with the common goal of keeping our communities safe.

MOLINE:

The City requires all property owners to remove snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours following the end of a winter storm. Failure to complete this could result in a fine.

For more information see:

City of Moline Snow and Ice Removal



ROCK ISLAND:

The Public Works division says snow must be removed in a time dependent on the amount of snow that has fallen.

Snowfall less than two inches must be cleared within 12 hours.

Snowfall between 2-6 inches must be cleared within 24 hours.

Snowfall greater than 6 inches must be cleared within 48 hours.

For more information see:

City of Rock Island Snow and Ice Removal



DAVENPORT

The city of Davenport calls for snow and ice to be cleared within 10 hours after the end of a snowfall or ice event.

For more information see: City of Davenport Snow and Ice Removal

BETTENDORF: