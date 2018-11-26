Sidewalk snow and ice removal guidelines

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just as keeping the streets clear for safe driving is important, so is keeping sidewalks clear of ice and snow.
Each city has its own regulations surrounding snow and ice removal all with the common goal of keeping our communities safe.
MOLINE:
The City requires all property owners to remove snow and ice from sidewalks within 24 hours following the end of a winter storm. Failure to complete this could result in a fine.
DAVENPORT
The city of Davenport calls for snow and ice to be cleared within 10 hours after the end of a snowfall or ice event.
For more information see: City of Davenport Snow and Ice Removal
BETTENDORF:
The city of Bettendorf's policy is for snow and ice to be removed from sidewalks within 48 hours of the end of a snowfall. Failure to do so could result in the city removing the snow and charging the property owner.
City of Bettendorf Snow and Ice Removal