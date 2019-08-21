Sign language interpreter steals show from rapper Twista

A super-speedy sign language interpreter recently stole the spotlight from tongue-twisting rapper Twista.

A lightning-fast sign language interpreter steals the show from a hip-hop star. (Source: WMUR, CNN, Hearst, Twista, Guinness World Records, Twitter, AVN/UATV)

Amber Galloway Gallego has some lightning-fast moves to go along with the rapper’s high-speed lyrics.

“She’s the real MVP for keeping up wit me,” Twista tweeted with a video of Galloway Gallego signing during one of his shows.

The concert clip quickly went viral, logging more than a million views.

Her fiery fingers even caught the attention of the folks at Guinness.

“Wow, Amber Galloway Gallego is one speedy signer!” Guinness World Records tweeted. “We do have a category for the fastest time to spell the American sign language alphabet - and we'd certainly welcome an application.”

Keep those fingers limber Amber. More fame may be in your future.

