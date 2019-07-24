Silvis Police Department needs help in finding graffiti vandals

The Silvis Police Department is asking for help from the community after receiving reports of graffiti damage to personal property.

Officials say late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning police received several reports of damage. The damages consisted of graffiti spray paint on personal property including vehicles, buildings, fences and street signs.

Officials have not released photos of the damage as they say it is "offensive in nature".

Officials say the damage happened primarily in the 200-400 block of 15th Street as well as the 200-400 block of 16th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John VanHyning at the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841. To remain anonymous you can also contact the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.