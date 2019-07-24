Silvis School District using telepsychiatry to help students with mental health

The summer is coming to an end and many students are returning to school. The parking lot of Northeast Junior High school in East Moline, IL, might be empty but it won't be for long.

The junior high along with George O. Barr Elementary in Silvis, IL, strives to not only give its students education but provide mental health services.

“The teachers and staff were starting to notice an increase in the number of behaviors,” said Dr. Terri VandeWiele, Silvis School District Superintendent.

Superintendent VandeWiele says the number of behaviors became concerning. So the Silvis School District partnered with Robert Young Center and Bethany for Children and Families to start a program called “Telepsychiatry”

“Students instead of leaving school to go to a doctor’s appointment and see a psychiatrist. They can actually have their doctor's appointment through the computer,” said Dr. VandeWiele.

To show how it works, we did a mock trial. Students and psychiatrists are able to chat face to face with a parent and a counselor present.

“All three of them work together to figure out what the student needs in the future. Whether that's more therapy, whether that's a change in medication or other services,” said Dr. VandeWiele.

14 students have used the service so far. Although progress won't happen overnight, it's the end goal of providing the basic needs of the students that matter.

“Telehealth has been a more efficient means for us to carve out time for one of our providers to address the needs of the children directly at the school and help keep them in a learning environment where they need to be,” said Joe Lilly, Robert Young Center Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health.

An opportunity to take a different approach and shape the future of students dealing with mental health. The Robert Young Center says they anticipate this year they will provide more than 5,000 visits through telehealth -- reaching the Quad Cities and Muscatine area. They also have a partnership with the Rock Island-Milan and East Moline school districts.