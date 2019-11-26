Silvis community shows support to dozens of fire fighters battling three house fires

An active investigation is underway after a massive fire destroyed three Silvis, Ill. homes Monday. The State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation.

A portion of 8th Street in Silvis, Illinois is blocked off while fire crews work on a fire. (KWQC)

"It was a very hectic scene because of three fires in three buildings with very heavy growth on them,” Silvis Fire Chief John Winters said.

One hundred firefighters from 12 different departments responded to the fire around 2:00 p.m. near 8th Street and 4th Avenue. All of the firefighters had to work together to get the upper hand. Chief Winters broke the firefighters up into teams to help coordinate the response. Winters said radio traffic was critical in communication.

“I cannot communicate with 100 firefighters,” Winters said. "It does get hectic, but yesterday went extremely well with the crews on scene keeping their radio traffic to a minimum, only the necessary traffic that was needed.”

As firefighters battled the fire, the Silvis community poured in to help them.

“Oh my,” Joyce Wilson, a Red Cross volunteer said. “It just makes your heart jump with joy.”

Wilson responded to the scene Monday, providing water, Gatorade and food to the fire fighters. She, along with two other volunteers, also helped provide services to those impacted by the fire.

"The community responded,” Wilson said. “Hy-Vee was there with sandwiches, Franks Pizza sent a pizza and Checkers was there with sandwiches."

Chief Winters said the support from the community was overwhelming.

"Just seeing the community support is huge, and it makes us feel appreciated,” he said. "Silvis is a great community, and people are proud of their town, and they want to help us any way that they can."

Winters said the fire likely started in the middle home and spread. TV6 is told the home was vacant but did have gas and electricity. It is unclear if that played a role in the fire.

Winters told TV6 on Tuesday anytime they respond to a structure fire, they use the MAYBAS system. It automatically dispatches two additional departments to a structure fire. Winters believes that having the extra crews responding immediately was helpful in keeping the fire from spreading further.

Winter added that he had so many crews at the fire to give everyone a break, and before any firefighter was allowed to return to the fight, they had to be checked out by EMTs.

