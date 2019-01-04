Silvis man wanted on Criminal Damage, Residential Burglary charges

A man is wanted out of Silvis on multiple charges including Residential Burglary and Criminal Damage.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities announced 37-year-old Korry Michael Armstrong was listed as wanted as of Thursday, Jan. 3.

Armstrong is described as a white man with blue eyes and is bald. He is 5'10" and approximately 225 pounds.

Armstrong is wanted for Residential Burglary, Criminal Damage, Probation Violation/Aggravated Battery and Parole Violation (Iowa) according to police.

f you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.