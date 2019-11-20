Simulation demonstrates what post-incarceration life is like

It's the first in eastern Iowa, a simulation to demonstrate what it's like to take the next step in life after incarceration.

It's the first in eastern Iowa, a simulation to demonstrate what it's like to take the next step in life after incarceration. (KWQC)

Safer Foundation partnered with United Way of Central Iowa to provide this. It allows anyone to experience the challenges people face when they leave prison and return to society, challenges like getting a job and finding a place to live.

"We want our community to be aware of the services needed, the services that are out there...to kind of network with each other to provide a wrap around inclusive community for people reentering society," Angela Richerdson, the manager for the Safer Foundation program, said.

Policymakers and advocates also took part to share insights from the simulation and talk about the promotion of reentry skills and advocacy tools.