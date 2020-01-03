Singer Rod Stewart accused of punching security guard

Singer Rod Stewart reportedly punched a security guard during a New Year's Eve event in Florida.

Stewart and his oldest son Sean are now facing a court appearance on charges of simple battery.

According to a report by Palm Beach police, the altercation happened late Tuesday at the Breakers Resort.

The security guard said the Stewarts were with a group of people who became irate after they were denied entry to a children's event.

The guard says the younger Stewart shoved him backward and the elder Stewart punched him in the ribs.

Two witnesses and surveillance camera footage back up the story.

Both Stewarts are set to appear in court on Feb. 5.

