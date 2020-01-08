Sister of murdered Morrison woman disappointed by the plea agreement

The sister of a Morrison woman killed by her daughter is sharing her disappointment after a plea deal in Whiteside County.

Wednesday morning, 17-year-old Anna Schroeder pled guilty to second-degree murder. While charges for first-degree murder, arson, and concealment of death were dismissed. TV6 was in the courtroom this morning for the emotional day for family and friends.

“Every single day, not a day goes by that I don't think of her,” said Charlene Wilkinson, Peggy Schroeder’s sister.

Tears were shed by friends and family of Peggy Schroeder, as the state and the defense attorney of Anna Schroeder reached a plea agreement in the case of the teen killing her mother back in 2017.

“The defendant entered a plea of guilty to one count of second-degree murder. Under Illinois law that's punishable by 4 to 20 years by Department of Corrections,” said James Mertes, Anna Schroeder’s attorney.

Under the agreement, the two counts of first-degree murder, one count of arson and one count of concealment of a homicidal death were dismissed. Schroder would also be eligible for day-for-day credit for the entirety of any sentence she receives on that charge.

Charlene Wilson, Peggy’s sister said she found out about the plea bargain a week ago. She said at the time, the information was overwhelming and felt she wasn’t left with much of a choice.

“I feel everybody has the right to know the evidence, to see the evidence, to hear the evidence. So I am disappointed that there is not going to be a jury trial because I feel everybody needs to know how horrific this act was,” she said.

According to court documents, during Anna’s interrogation, the police continued to ask her questions after she said she didn't want to talk anymore. Whiteside County Judge Trish Senneff ruled that Anna’s confession be thrown out after this came to light. Anna’s defense team says they believe the right thing was done.

“This case challenges us as a society to evaluate the question of how we treat children. Who is charged with crimes and the fact that the crime is serious does not render a child less of a child,” said Mertes.

Wilkson says this isn't right and believes this would have never happened if Anna didn't meet her girlfriend Rachel Helm. Who police say played a role in the murder.

“100 percent without a doubt, if Anna did not know Rachel Helm, my sister would still be here today. She would be here today,” Wilkson said.

As the family holds on to the ashes that are left of Peggy. They say they will continue to be her voice.

“When she adopted the two girls, she was like complete. That's all she wanted was to be a mom. That was her goal as a mother to make sure her girls were happy,” she said.

With this plea agreement, there will no longer be a trial. Wilkson says she hopes Anna gets the help she needs and the justice system does the right thing when it comes to Rachel Helm's case.

On May 1st a judge will decide at the sentencing hearing how much time in prison Anna Schroeder could face. Meanwhile, a hearing in the Rachel Helm case is set for later this month with the trial to start February 18th.

