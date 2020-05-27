Sister remembers Rock Island fatal shooting victim

The sister of 33-year-old Timon Mayfield, the Rock Island man shot and killed early Saturday, said Tuesday he loved music and was a father of two.

(KWQC)

"Right now I'm not there, and that hurts the most because you get a call saying my brother's gone,” Ta-Shonda Mayfield said. “There ain't no goodbyes, I just talked to him literally four days ago, I talked to him."

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 800 block of 14th ½ Street for a report of gunfire.

Police say a fight broke out at a large gathering before the shooting.

Offices found five men who had suffered gunshot wounds. All were transported to a local hospital. One of the men underwent emergency surgery, one was transported to Iowa City, and two of the men were treated and released.

No other information has been released about the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.