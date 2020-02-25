Sisters save Muscatine couple from burning home on Thursday

Two sisters driving by a couple’s home in Muscatine on their way to work noticed smoke coming out from the roof at 4:00 on Thursday morning.

Sisters Ruth and Yessica Ortega reunited with homeowners Sheila and Steve Howell after a fire broke out on their roof. (KWQC)

“They saved our lives," Sheila Howell, one of the homeowners said. "We believe if it hadn’t been for them we probably wouldn’t be here.”

Yessica and Ruth Ortega stopped at the home and called first responders. They tried knocking on the homeowners' door, but Steve and Sheila Howell were in a deep sleep. Then, the Ortegas went and knocked on the neighbors’ doors as well.

“I heard the glass kind of shatter,” Sheila Howell said. “The phones were ringing like crazy. That was the thing that made me a little crazy. I couldn’t even think straight enough to slide the bar and answer the phone.”

After the chaotic morning, the Howells wanted to find out how to contact the women who helped save them and their dog.

“None of us exchanged names,” Ruth said. “None of us knew who anyone was. It all just happened really fast that morning.”

“Eventually people like our friends were telling us hey there is this post they’re trying to look for you and they want to meet you and say thanks,” Yessica said.

Later on Thursday, the two sisters and the home owners reunited.

“We’re blessed and we know it,” Sheila said. “They will forever be our angels. “They are family now. They are my girls. They are ours.”

The Howell’s and Ortega's plan on staying in touch.

The homeowners told TV6 if there’s any advice they’d like to share it’s that people should exchange phone numbers with their neighbors.