Six minors charged after stolen vehicle pursuit in Davenport

Six minors have been taken into custody after a stolen vehicle pursuit in Davenport.

Davenport police tell TV6 that during the incident a Scott County deputy sheriff was assaulted. Police say the injuries were minor.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Bettendorf, was able to come to a stop with the help of OnStar, according to police.

The ages of those charged and what charges they're facing has not been released at this time.

Once TV6 has that information we will update this story as it becomes available.