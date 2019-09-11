Six people hurt in stabbing at Florida workplace

The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a stabbing at Dyke Industries, along Maryland Circle.

Police say there are multiple victims of the stabbing who were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Tallahassee Memorial Hospital says it received six patients from the incident.

A hospital spokesperson says those patients are being evaluated by the medical team, but they don't have more information at this time.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:37 a.m.

Maryland Circle is an industrial drive on the city's northwest side.

Dyke Industries has locations across the Southeast including Tallahassee and two others in Florida.

It provides residential and commercial building materials including interior and exterior doors, millwork, and windows. According to manta.com, Dyke Industries in Tallahassee employs about 20 to 49 people.

