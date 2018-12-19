Six siblings meet their grandfather for the first time just before Christmas

Six kids meet their grandfather for the very first time this evening. Their mother Aisha McClay had recently found her biological father Arnold Knight Jr.

"Grandkids I never had, daughter I never had and for a person to have what I got now, for thirty six years," Arnold said while fighting back tears. He pulled the four grandkids sitting around him closer.

Aisha says that after her husband died in February she knew she had to find her father.

"They need a grandfather and I need help," said Aisha. "I looked on facebook and I found him but he hadn't been on his facebook page in so long," she added.

So she messaged someone from his comments who she believed to be her sister.

What did she think when she first saw her sister's profile photo?

"I saw myself in her," said Aisha.

After speaking with her sister and father on Facebook, Aisha got on the first flight she could to meet her father.

"It was overwhelming, I felt happy and sad because I missed so much I just wanted to hug him and wanted to be accepted, but they all accepted me right away. And they all accepted me right away because my dad had told them over the years," she said.

This will be the first Christmas Aisha and her six children will spend with Arnold.

Arnold says the feeling is indescribable and he can't help but cry tears of joy.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable, and I'm so very happy having them in my arms," said Arnold.

Aisha says after losing her husband she asked God for help. And He sent her - her father, just in time for the holidays.

