Six teens escaped Friday from Davenport's Wittenmyer Youth Center

Six teenage boys assaulted an employee at Wittenmyer Youth Center in Davenport early Friday before escaping from the locked facility, according to police.

Davenport officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the center at 2800 Eastern Avenue.

Police say the teens overpowered and assaulted a staff member, gained access to a pass card, and escaped.

Around 5:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of East 15th Street. It was recovered just before 6 a.m. after it struck a wall on Locust Street and Grand Avenue, according to police.

One teen was located and taken into custody. The vehicle sustained significant damage.

Just after 6 a.m., police received a report of another stolen vehicle in the 900 block of East Laurel Street. It was located around 6:30 a.m., and officers tried to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Welcome Way, according to police.

The vehicle struck a squad car, causing minor damage, and fled from the area. Police did not chase the vehicle, which was later found near Central Park Avenue and LeClaire Street, according to police.

One teen was taken into custody.

Around 7:20 a.m., officers spotted four teens matching the descriptions of the ones involved in the escape at Annie Wittenmyer in the 1900 block of College Avenue. They ran from officers, according to police.

Two of them were taken into custody in the 1900 block of Carey Avenue after a short foot chase.

Around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to Locust Street and Eastern Avenue after receiving reports of two juveniles asking for rides. Officers located them and took them into custody near Pleasant Court, according to police.

All the teens taken into custody were identified as the ones involved in the assault at Wittenmyer.

Those arrested are:

Kolby Spring, 16, of Davenport, charged as an adult with second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He was taken to the Scott County Jail.

Noah Scott, 16, of Davenport, charged as an adult with second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He also was booked into the Scott County Jail.

A 15-year-old boy, charged with second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He was taken to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

A 15-year-old boy, charged with second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He also was taken to the detention center.

A 14-year-old boy, charged with second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He was taken to the detention center.

A 12-year-old boy, charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He was taken to the detention center.

All six were placed into the Wittenmyer Youth Center Leslie Program from jurisdictions outside of Scott County.

The Leslie Program is a secured, residential setting for boys ages 12 to 18 who are adjudicated delinquent and demonstrate a need for a secured setting

No serious injuries were reported. Officers are following up on the incidents and other charges could be filed.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at >qccrimestoppers.com