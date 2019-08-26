Six-year-old reaches out to Eldridge police to help fight bad guys in his new room

A six-year-old told his mom he wanted to have a police officer come by and check out his room for bad guys.

Eldridge police officer helps six-year-old fight bad guys in his new room. (Amanda Williams)

So, Eldridge School Resource Officer Bruce Schwarz came to the rescue.

Amanda Williams, Hayden’s mom, posted the interaction on social media and the post went viral.

She said it all started when they moved into their new home. She and her daughter were telling Hayden goodnight and she said the attic door inside his room randomly opened.

"He started to get some bad thoughts,” Williams said. “He has accidentally seen some trailers of some movies and he started to imagine they were in his bedroom."

Williams said she thinks it happened due to the way air circulates in the home or other doors being shut. But that wasn't a good enough explanation for Hayden.

"I was scared and didn't know what to do either,” Hayden said.

Williams said no matter how much she consoled or tried to convince Hayden --- he was still scared.

"I kinda maybe thought for a little bit that I was going to inconvenience an officer because obviously their job is demanding,” said Williams. “And I didn't know if they would think it was silly."

In order to convince Hayden, Williams and him went to the Eldridge police station together. Hayden told Officer Schwarz he had trouble sleeping at night because he was scared.

"They asked if I'd come over and check the house out,” said Schwarz. “And I said sure. So I went and looked around the house a little bit."

Schwarz did not find anything for Hayden to be worried about.

Hayden said he’s been happy and able to sleep better at night now that Officer Schwarz has stopped by. He also feels comfortable enough to play in the attic now.

"I'm definitely not special,” said Schwarz. “Anyone of our officers would have done the exact same thing. We do this job for that reason --- to help people."

Officer Schwartz also met Hayden on his first day of school to check on him and make sure he was feeling better.

"It was a good day on the first day of school,” said Hayden. “And on the second day, it was good too. And I bet tomorrow is going to be a good day."

Williams said she hopes the post she shared about Hayden and the officer will encourage people to look at officers as heroes who are always willing to help --- no matter how big or small the problem is.