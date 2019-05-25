Sixth annual Tour de Brew QC raising money for cancer

The Tour de Brew QC was rescheduled for this Saturday morning after recent flooding made the organizers push back the cycling fundraiser.

The normal route had to be tweaked a bit because of debris left over from flooding, but it started and ended at Front Street Tap on River Drive in Davenport. The fundraiser consists of cyclists stopping at different pubs and breweries on their route, all to raise money for local cancer programs. Those who participated wore name plates that read off loved ones or people they know impacted by the disease.

“We want to raise awareness for cancer and the need for these programs,” said ride director, Christina Metz Anderson. “Cancer diagnosis and treatment is so much more than the chemo and the radiation, it's the mental piece that really helps people move through their diagnosis. We want to raise awareness that there's help right here in the Quad Cities from a lot of great organizations.”

The bike ride has raised over $80,000 for cancer programs the past 5 years, and although the flooding has impacted this year's ride - they're still aiming to raise $20,000.