Skate With Us event at River's Edge

“The Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities is holding a special public session on Saturday, January 18 to recognize U.S. Figure Skating Association's National Skating Month at The River’s Edge in Davenport.

The “Skate with Us” ice session is from 3:15-5:15 p.m. It is meant to provide a chance for the public to learn more about skating opportunities in the Quad Cities. FSCQC Club members will be available to help beginners, tie skates and give tips and pointers.

Mini-lessons will be available with sign-up at the event. General admission and skate rental apply. Round out the downtown Davenport’s Icestravaganza with this family-oriented event.