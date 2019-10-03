Skybridge to go red for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial weekend

The Davenport Skybridge is going red this weekend and it is for a great cause. The Davenport Fire Department posted to its Facebook page with the announcement on Thursday.

"The Davenport Skybridge will be lit in red starting Friday night as part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend," the post read. "The memorial weekend occurs every October, sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and is the official national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year."

Firefighter officials say during this weekend family and friends of the fallen will gather for candlelight services while landmarks across the country, like the Skybridge, are part of the "Light The Night for Fallen Firefighters" to honor those who died in the line of duty.

"Our thoughts will be with all of the families of these firefighters, who have made the ultimate sacrifice- and a special remembrance for the family and friends of Lt. Eric Hosette of Clinton Fire Department," the post read.