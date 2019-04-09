Slain UofSC student to be honored with posthumous degree at spring graduation

The University of South Carolina confirmed Tuesday that the student who was kidnapped and killed in late March will be honored by the school during spring commencement.

Samantha Josephson was laid to rest last week after her body was discovered in a remote area of Clarendon County. She was awaiting a summoned Uber on Harden Street when she entered a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland, police said.

Josephson was scheduled to attend Drexel University Law School in the fall after receiving her degree in political science during spring commencement ceremonies in early May. The degree will be given posthumously.

According to SLED, Josephson, of Robbinsville, NJ, died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” SLED did not disclose what type of weapon was used that caused the injuries.

[ MORE: TIMELINE: The death of UofSC student Samantha Josephson ]

According to an arrest warrant for Rowland, Josephson had “numerous wounds evident on multiple parts of her body to include her head, neck, face, upper body, leg, and foot.” Her body was discovered in a rural area in New Zion, SC, nearly 70 miles from Columbia.

[ MORE: ‘There will never be another soul like Sami’: hundreds lend support in vigil ]

Josephson's mother, Marcie, did not get to face the accused during a court hearing where he did not appear on March 31. She did share a written statement on her family's behalf, saying Rowland had "taken away a piece of our heart, soul, and life."

[ MORE: Mother of slain UofSC student: ‘Don’t ever forget her name. Samantha Josephson’; suspect no-show in court ]

“My daughter Samantha Josephson, more affectionately known to her family as ‘Sweet Pea.’ Let me tell you about my daughter. Samantha was bubbly, loving, kind and full of life. She had a plan. She worked hard, was graduating from college in May and starting law school in September,” she said. “Unlike him, Samantha valued human life and could never harm another soul. Unlike him, Samantha had love within her heart and purpose in her life, the life he brutally ended. He took away our daughter, a sister, a granddaughter, a niece, a cousin, and a friend to so many. His selfish, unspeakable, and violent actions have created a hole in the universe. A hole in our universe and we see the unimaginable ripple, affect her world.”

Rowland’s next scheduled court date is April 22 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.