Slick road conditions in Quad Cities

One road is closed and police are responding to several crashes due to icy conditions. East Locust Street is closed at the bridge and traffic is being detoured at Spring Street because of an accident on the icy bridge.

Our crew at the scene reports side roads are also very slippery.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball says roads are slick and plow trucks and salt trucks are out now. He recommends drivers reduce their speed and use caution.

We are hearing reports of numerous crashes across the Quad City area.

The City of Davenport reports on its Facebook page that crews have been called in to treat posted snow routes that have become slick.

The City of Moline says they are responding to 11 accidents.

Drive slowly and stay alert!