Small businesses supported during downtown Davenport shopping event

Just in time for Mother's Day, shoppers hit the streets to support small businesses Saturday afternoon. A free "Drive-thru" event was held in Downtown Davenport to encourage people to support local businesses. The Downtown Davenport Partnership hosted the event and encouraged social distancing by having people place orders in advance for pickup.

From curbside concerts to curbside pickups, more than a dozen businesses participated in the Mother's Day edition of the drive-thru.

The owner of Chocolate Manor, Randyl Mohr, said events like these are important, especially in a time where many businesses have been impacted by COVID-19.

"Maybe someone's coming down to see the shop but they weren't aware that this shop existed and so I feel like it's one of those where we really all benefit,” Mohr said. “Even if nobody comes in, they just see my name on the list, they are just putting that little seed of awareness in there,” she said.

For this business, it's one of the last holidays where they will see big chocolate sales until later in the year.

“Right now for us it’s Mother’s Day and I’m very thankful to be open because this is my last chocolate holiday until the fall essentially,” Mohr said. “I think that there's a lot of support coming from the community right now to help the small businesses and I think a lot of people are, you know, going out of their way to shop with places like myself and there are so many good places down here,” she said.

The event also partnered with the faith-based non-profit One Eighty. They hosted a food drive where donations would help people in need. The Prevent Supervisor, Jeff Breheny, said their food pantry at local schools is closed due to school closures but their mission has not stopped.

"We wanted to make sure that these people that were going to our food pantries at the schools were still going to get their food so we had to come up with a plan as to how we were gonna do that,” Breheny said.

The cause was well-supported during Saturday's event, with more than one truckload of food filled to donate.

"This food drive has gone really well right out the gate right when we got down here we already had four cars lined up,” Breheny said. “We've already had to take one truck back full of food and we're here starting up another truckload of food so it's been a great turn out.”

Many of the businesses will be hosting curbside services beyond today.

One Eighty said they'll be accepting donations Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 3 PM at 601 N Marquette St in Davenport. You can stop by or set up an appointment for the contactless drop-off at 563-424-4589