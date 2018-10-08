Smartphone app helps Quad City voters stay informed ahead of elections

A new app is allowing voters to stay in-the-know ahead of November elections. The Scott County Auditor's office made the announcement last week letting Scott County voters know about the new app, WhereUVote.

Image Source: MGN

In a press release from Scott County, officials say the new device will assist Scott County voters to know when and where they can vote for upcoming elections.

"WhereUVote for Scott County provides a quick and easy way to find a place to vote early or find your polling place on Election Day in Scott County no matter where you are," Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said in a release. "The app is free and available for Apple and Android mobile devices."

Features of this app include:

- Find an early voting place near you or your polling place on Election Day to cast your ballot.

- Gives dates, times and locations of all early voting locations.

- Use a navigation app to find your voting place after you choose a site to go to vote.

- Ability to add an early voting place to your calendar.

- A contact feature with email and phone options for contacting the Auditor's Office with your questions.

FOR SCOTT COUNTY:

iPhone users can find the app: here.

Android users can find the app: here.

FOR CLINTON COUNTY:

iPhone users can find the app:

Android users can find the app:

VOTING INFORMATION IN SCOTT COUNTY:

Am I registered to vote?

Voting on Election Day.

Sample Ballots.

Election returns.

Candidate listing.

Complete information on elections.