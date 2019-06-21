Smartphones are making our kids grow horns. Or maybe it’s just bad posture

Add “head horns” to the list of modern ills caused by phones and tablets.

The study out of the University of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia, says there’s evidence that frequent use of mobile devices is changing our bodies.

Researchers looked at 1,200 X-rays covering a wide variety of ages. One-third of them showed horn-like bone spurs growing at the base of the skull.

These bone spurs are more common and larger in size in younger people. They get smaller and less common with age.

The study appears in Scientific Reports.

Researchers believe the bone spurs are the body’s reaction to people slumping over their phones and tablets. So, it’s not really the cell phone’s fault, just poor posture when using them.

“Our findings raise a concern about the future musculoskeletal health of the young adult population and reinforce the need for prevention intervention through posture improvement education,” the study says.

“An important question is what the future holds for the young adult populations in our study, when development of a degenerative process is evident in such an early stage of their lives?”

The bone spurs were only factored into the study if they measured 10 millimeters or greater. That’s about two-fifths of an inch.

That’s big enough to feel if they’re developing at the back of your skull.

The good news is you can change the way you hold your head and lower your risk of developing them.

After all, who really needs “head horns?"

