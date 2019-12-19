Smithfield Fresh Meats donates truckloads of hams to families in need

Families in Monmouth, Illinois are being treated with hams.

Families in Monmouth, Illinois are being treated with hams. Smithfield Fresh Meats donated a truckload of hams and local public safety agencies helped with the deliveries. (KWQC)

Police identified families in need and then uniformed officers went door to door to deliver them.

The reactions from homeowners ranged from surprise to enthusiasm but they all shared a common theme of smiling faces.

Smithfield is the largest employer in Monmouth.