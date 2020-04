Smithfield officials in Monmouth have announced some departments will resume operations on Saturday, May 2.

“Smithfield in Monmouth, IL will resume operations on Saturday, May 2, 2020 for the Kill, Shipping, Plant Service, Maintenance, and Animal Foods Departments," officials said in a release.

Officials said the company will resume all Cold Side operations on Monday, May 4.

The entire plant will be back in operations on Monday, May 4 for all employees and shifts.