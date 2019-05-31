If you think it looks hazy in some parts of the QCA today it's most likely from wildfires in Canada.
A large complex of wildfires are burning across NW Canada. Smoke is being transported very large distances into Southern Canada and the northern United States.
Thick smoke has been seen as far south as northern Iowa.
This smoke is in the upper atmosphere and not translating down to the surface, thus our air quality shouldn't be impacted.
Smoke From Canadian Wildfires May Be Seen In QCA Today
If you think it looks hazy in some parts of the QCA today it's most likely from wildfires in Canada.