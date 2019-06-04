Smoke detectors alert couple of fire in their rural West Burlington home

A house is damaged, but the owners are unharmed thanks to smoke alarms.

The Burlington Fire Department says firefighters were called to a fire at a home in Flint River Township at 2:08 Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the house, but fire officials say the owners were alerted by smoke detectors and were able to escape without getting hurt.

The home has extensive heat damage in the basement, where the fire was located, and there is smoke damage throughout. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it is not considered suspicious.