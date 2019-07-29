Smoke testing on sewer lines in Bettendorf on Monday

McClure Engineering Company, as a consultant to the City of Bettendorf, will be smoke testing sanitary sewer lines throughout Bettendorf starting July 29, 2019, for approximately eight weeks, weather permitting. This process involves the use of smoke generating equipment that forces smoke into the sewers to help identify defects. Smoke should not enter any residence or business unless a leak is present. To minimize the chances of smoke entering a building, please pour water into all drains including floor drains prior to the testing to ensure that p-traps are filled. If any smoke does enter a building, please report it to the testing personnel on-site or to the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4088.

The smoke is non-toxic and relatively harmless but unnecessary exposure should be avoided as it may irritate nasal passages. If irritation does occur the effects will be temporary and disappear quickly after exposure has ended. People with heart and/or respiratory ailments are encouraged to leave the house during the testing. Pets that are exposed will generally react in a similar manner to humans and leave the smokey area. If an exit is not available, please be sure your pets are provided proper ventilation. Testing should take no longer than 30 minutes for each section of sewer that is being worked on.

