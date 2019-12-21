SmokinPyro BBQ serves out food, winter clothes to residents in need

SmokinPyro BBQ served out warm food and winter clothes to residents in need on Saturday at the Humility of Mary shelter in Davenport.

Jennifer and Ray Milem own Smokin Pyro.

“It’s not just for the homeless,” said Ray. “It’s for the ones in need. If we can make their meals stretch one day further we are going to do it.”

“We also have donations that have been given to us like clothing, blankets, heat packs, gloves and hats,” said Jennifer.

Volunteers said the owners give back to the community every chance they get.

Ray said if you’d like to donate in the future, he’ll be happy to hand out your donations along with the others SmokinPyro receives.

You can contact him at (563) 210-0744.

