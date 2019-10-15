Sneakers once again at center of social media debate

Here we go again: sneakers are once again at the center of a debate on social media.

Social media users can't agree on whether these sneakers are gray and blue or pink and white. (CNN/@willsmith)

Social media is going crazy over the color of the shoes after singer Lizzo made an Instagram post about them, saying, "I see grey and teal, but my whole team sees pink and white. Help!"

Actor Will Smith also chimed into the debate on Instagram, saying, "So I saw this image online, and I showed it to a bunch of people, and it's really, really spectacular what comes back. So let's start with, what color do you see? Now show five or six people around you, whoever's around you, and ask them what color do they see, and I think you'll be surprised at what the answer is."

Smith goes on to say, "There's no right answer, but it's definitely not pink."

The debate about the color of these shoes has been going on since they were first posted online in 2017, and before that, the Dress Debate took over the internet in 2015.

Experts say these illusions boil down to our genes and how those impact our own perceptions of lights and colors.