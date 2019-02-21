Snoop Dogg to headline Illinois State Fair

Three acts have been announced for the Illinois State Fair this summer and the headliner will be Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg joins Dan + Shay and Pentatonix for the fair.

Dan + Shay will perform on Sunday, Aug. 11 and tickets range from $25 - $55.

Pentatonix will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 14 with tickets ranging from $45 - $75.

Snoop Dogg & Friends will be Friday, Aug. 16 and tickets for Snoop Dogg will range from $25 - $55.

Snoop Dogg & Friends will be Friday, Aug. 16 and tickets for Snoop Dogg will range from $25 - $55.


