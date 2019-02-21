Snoop Dogg to headline Illinois State Fair

Ill. (KWQC) - Three acts have been announced for the Illinois State Fair this summer and the headliner will be Snoop Dogg.
Snoop Dogg joins Dan + Shay and Pentatonix for the fair.
Dan + Shay will perform on Sunday, Aug. 11 and tickets range from $25 - $55.
Pentatonix will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 14 with tickets ranging from $45 - $75.
Snoop Dogg & Friends will be Friday, Aug. 16 and tickets for Snoop Dogg will range from $25 - $55.
You can find more information about the Illinois State Fair at this link.