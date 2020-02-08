Snow & Rain On The Way Sunday

Snow will rapidly develop over the QCA Sunday morning. While it won't last long in the QC, it will be intense enough to produce an inch or two before all melting with rain and warm temps in the afternoon. For folks along and north highway 30 it will be mainly a snow system with anywhere from 1"-4" of snow possible. Areas south of I-80 will generally stay free of accumulations will have a few showers along with breezy and mild conditions. There will be sharp cut off from a few inches of snow to none so you will want to check back for more forecast updates.