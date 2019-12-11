Snow Covered Roads Likely This Morning

A clipper is moving through the area as we speak. Snow will wind down by 9AM, but from now up until then a half to full inch of snow will accumulate on roads. This will create slippery travel for some as more people get out on the roads. Some areas did pre-treat, but rural areas will be slick. Winds will not be an issue, thus just minor inconveniences are expected. Sunshine will return this afternoon with highs in the 20s. 40s return both Thursday and Friday and we are tracking yet another minor snow chance this weekend with most of it coming on Saturday.