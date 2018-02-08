Communities across the Quad Cities issue snow emergencies ahead of Sunday's snow storm

Several communities across the Quad Cities have issued snow emergencies in preparation for Sunday's winter storm. A complete list of each city and the details of the snow emergency, if provided, are listed below.

Illinois:

Coal Valley:: Saturday, November 24 at midnight through Monday, November 26 at 5:00 p.m. All vehicles parked on a Village street, avenue, alley, cul-de-sace or village parking lot must be moved if 2” of snow or more falls. Any vehicle left on a village right away can be towed at the owner’s expense.

Iowa:

Blue Grass:: Sunday, November 25 at 8:00 a.m. through Sunday, November 25 at 12:00 p.m. Vehicles should be removed from the street. The City’s Public Safety Building at 606 West Mayne Street will be open to the public in need.

Davenport:: Sunday, November 25 at 6:00 a.m. through Monday, November 26at 6:00 a.m. Parking on snow routes is prohibited. Vehicles posted on snow routes will be ticketed and towed. Residents and visitors of downtown Davenport can park in any of the three city parking ramps for free beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 24 through 7:00 a.m. Monday, November 26.

West Liberty:: Sunday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m. through Tuesday, November 27 at 7:00 a.m.