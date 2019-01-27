Quad City Area Snow Emergency Information

Preparing for the weekend weather, TV6 will update this story if and when more cities declare snow emergencies.

A complete list of each city and the details of the snow emergency, if provided, are listed below.

Illinois:

CARBON CLIFF:

Beginning at 9pm on Sunday, January 27, a snow emergency had been declared. For the next 72 hours all streets are snow routes and vehicles will be ticketed or towed.

COAL VALLEY:

The Village of Coal Valley has issued a snow emergency from 9:00 pm, Sunday, January 27, 2019 until the snow has stopped and the streets have been cleared. It is unlawful for any person to allow a vehicle to remain on any Village Street, Avenue, alley or cul-de-sac or village parking lot within the Ville following a snow fall of two inches or more. Parking ordinance will be enforced any vehicle(s) in violation will be towed at the owners expense.

GENESEO:

CITY OF GENESEO Snow Emergency Declared

The City of Geneseo has declared a Snow Emergency from Sunday, January 27 at 10:00 p.m. until Tuesday, January 29 at 8:00 a.m.. This Emergency means that cars may not park on City streets during this period. Anyone parking a vehicle on a City street or alleyway will be subject to a citation and can be towed by the Geneseo Police Department.

Thank you for your cooperation.

MORRISON:

Due to forecasted weather starting later today, the City of Morrison has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY effective today, January 27 at 6:00 pm.

DURING THIS SNOW EMERGENCY:

✓ No parking on Snow Routes. Certain streets have been designated as Snow Routes and are posted as such with blue and white square signs. These routes include Lincolnway (Route 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive.

✓ No overnight parking in the Central Business District (CBD). The CBD is bounded by Lincolnway (Route 30) to the north, the Railroad Tracks to the south, Clinton Street to the east, and Orange Street to the west.

✓ Calendar Parking - No parking on all other streets as provided: On even numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even numbered side of the street. On odd numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8:00 am.

✓ Cancellation of Snow Emergency. This snow emergency shall remain in effect until Tuesday morning, January 29, at 8:00 am or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets.

Fines & Towing. Violations of a snow emergency carry a minimum fine of $25.00 to $75.00. During Snow Emergencies, Morrison Police may also tow vehicles in violation at the expense of the owner.

Please shovel your sidewalks and removed snow from fire hydrants!

The City of Morrison certainly appreciates your cooperation and compliance!

For more information, please feel free to contact City Hall at 815-772-7657 or the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659.​​

ROCK FALLS:

The City of Rock Falls has declared a Snow Emergency beginning, Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 6:00 PM through Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 8:00 AM.

Once a snow emergency has been issued, persons shall park on even-numbered side streets during an even-numbered day of the month, or on an odd-numbered side of the street during an odd-numbered day of the month.

All vehicles parked on posted DESIGNATED SNOW ROUTES throughout the city are required to be removed from those routes until the route is cleared from curb to curb or the Snow Emergency Parking Ban is lifted.

There is NO PARKING from 2:00 am to 5:00 am during the days of the snow emergency declaration as follows:

LIST OF NO PARKING STREETS – NOT SNOW ROUTES

West 2nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

East 2nd Street from 1st Avenue to Avenue B

East 3rd Street from 1st Avenue to Avenue B

200 block of 2nd Avenue 3rd Avenue & 4th Avenue

1st Avenue from the Bridge to Dixon Avenue

ROCK ISLAND:

The City of Rock Island is declaring a snow emergency effective at 9PM, Sunday, January 27,2019.Once snow depth has reached 2 inches , parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed simultaneously.To facilitate snow removal the City is requesting that Rock Island residents not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.Questions may be directed to Public Works at 309.732.2200

STERLING:

Sunday January 27th, 2019 at 5:00 PM

After that time, all vehicles must be parked in accordance with the City of Sterling’s Snow Emergency Parking Regulations.

1. No parking on Snow Routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street.

2. No parking in the Central Business District and in city parking lots from 1:30 A.M. to 5:30 A.M.

3. Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other City Streets. On the odd days of the month, you park on the odd-numbered side of the street; and on even days of the month, you park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6:00A.M. and 8:00 A.M. You will not be ticketed between 6:00A.M. and 8:00 A.M. Odd and even numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.

These parking restrictions will terminate block by block after the snowfall stops and when all accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street or when the snow emergency is cancelled by the City.

All other parking restrictions remain in effect. No parking will be permitted on streets where parking is restricted or prohibited.

Cars parked in violation of the above restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed, at the owner’s expense.

If you have any questions regarding these parking restrictions, please call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657.

If this release is received prior to a snow event it has been issued in anticipation of forecasted weather.

Please be a good neighbor and shovel your sidewalk after the plows have completed clearing the streets. It helps your neighbors, your postal carrier, the children who walk to school and it shows that you care about your community.

Iowa:

BLUE GRASS:

The Mayor of Blue Grass has declared a "winter weather emergency" effective from 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 27, 2019 until 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 28, 2019. The City's Public Safety Building, 606 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, will be open to the public in need.

The City asks that vehicles NOT be parked on City Streets to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows to have full access and once your garbage has been picked up, that you remove your containers from the street as soon as possible.

CLINTON:

CLINTON – The City of Clinton has declared a Snow Emergency to be in effect from: 9 pm Sunday, January 27, 2019 until 6 pm Wednesday, January 30th, 2019.

If vehicles have not been removed by 9 pm on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 the Clinton Police Department will enforce the ticket and/or towing process. PLEASE remove all vehicles from the streets, if possible – crews may only be able to clear one path if vehicles have not been removed and with the amount of snow anticipated, the crew may not be able to go back again later.

Due to the weather, there will be no solid waste collection on Monday, January 28th, with the rest of the week delayed by one day, with Friday’s route collected on Saturday, February 2nd.

Questions can be directed to the City of Clinton Public Works Department at 242-0261.

CALENDAR PARKING IS NOW IN EFFECT ~~

** WHENEVER THERE IS A SNOW EMERGENCY, CALENDAR PARKING AUTOMATICALLY GOES INTO EFFECT……………

** Please be aware that all snow routes will be cleared first, before crews begin to clear residential areas.

DAVENPORT:

Due to predicted snowfall of around three inches, a Snow Emergency has been declared beginning at 6 pm today, Sunday, January 27 and lasting through 3 pm, Monday, January 28.

Snow will begin later this evening and last through the Monday morning commute. In addition, freezing rain is also possible between 5 am and 8 am Monday. Driving conditions will likely be slick. Give yourself a little extra time and increase your following distance if you head out tonight or tomorrow morning.

Parking on Posted Snow Routes is prohibited when a Snow Emergency is in effect. Vehicles parked on Posted Snow Routes will be ticketed and may be towed. As an alternative to on-street parking in the Downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any one of the City’s three parking ramps beginning at 5 pm, today, Sunday, January 27 through 5 pm Monday, January 28.

We will get a small break in subzero temperatures on Monday, however, arctic temperatures return late Monday and are expected to last through Thursday. Please limit your time, and your pet’s time, outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin.

Please remember, we will not be collecting bulky waste (large items outside of the cart) next week for employee safety. All other solid waste collection (garbage and recycling) should occur as scheduled unless snowfall totals are significantly higher than predicted.​

ELDRIDGE:

A snow emergency is in effect for the City of Eldridge from 10 pm

tonight until Noon tomorrow, January 28, 2019. Please remove all cars

from city streets so that plowing may occur.

Please remember to remove all snow from sidewalks within 36 hours of the end of the storm. Thank you.

In the event of a snow emergency (defined as 2” or more snow, or when caused by drifting or when defined by the Chief of Police), certain rules go into effect in the City of Eldridge:

Parking on all city streets becomes prohibited.

Snow emergency parking will be provided by the City. Locations of snow emergency parking lots are as follows:

N. Third Street and Franklin Street (Municipal Parking Lot)

N. Fifth Street and LeClaire Road (Faith Lutheran Church)

S. Second Street and Spring Street (United Methodist Church)

N. Sixth Street and Donahue Street at the Water Treatment Plant

North Scott Junior High School south side parking lot

400 Block of N. Third Street (west side of Centennial Park)

400 Block of N. Fourth Street (east side of Centennial Park)

Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot (775 E. LeClaire Road).

Parking is prohibited on all streets bounded by North First Street, Donahue Street, North Third Street and LeClaire Road during a snow emergency.

It is each property owner’s responsibility to clear the sidewalks on their property. Any ice or snow left for 36 hours shall be removed by the City at the owner’s expense.

The discharge of snow and ice onto city streets is prohibited. Snow and ice must be stored on your own property.