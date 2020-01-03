Snow Likely After Sunset

A clipper will track through our area tonight bringing a round of accumulating snow. The heavy snow looks to stay SW of the QC, but it's not all the heavy. In general an inch or two are likely from just south of Waterloo through Macomb Illinois with localized 3" amounts possible. Areas just north of that line will generally stay under an inch. If there is moves in the track that line of heavier snow may sneak north of south, so we will watch it closely. I think impacts will be minor due to the snow falling mostly overnight. It will be out by sunrise on Saturday and temps will be in the 30s by afternoon.