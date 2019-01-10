Snow Likely Saturday Along With Slick Travel

A storm system will bring snow to the area late Friday night into Saturday. Recent trends have been wetter leading to a slight uptick in the snowfall forecast. I do question the amount of moisture we will be able to draw in so I didn't drastically increase snowfall amounts, but either way, Saturday will be a day of sloppy travel in our area. In general, snow will start around midnight (Friday into Saturday) along I-80 and continue through Saturday evening. I think 1"-3" is a good starting point for the QC in terms of accumulations with 2"-5 along highway 34 and 4"-6" bear Macomb and Keokuk. Areas north of highway 30 will likely end up around 1" or less. There is still time for the track to change which will lead to further tweaking of the forecast. It does not appear winds will be a factor with this system, but of course visibility will be reduced in heavier snow bands. If you have travel plans this weekend, pay attention to the updated forecasts.