Snow Measurements: Why you might not believe what we show you on TV.

We had a gentleman contact the station insisting that the snowfall amount from Sunday for Monmouth was anything but accurate. Well, it was the last one we got from the National Weather Service – who “wrangles” the numerous snow totals that people are willing to give during and after an event like Sunday’s. The man had a point, because the measurement was from the “public”, and it was quite a few hours old. It didn’t come from an official weather observer. So, what’s the difference? Well, you or your neighbor, a member of the “public” might be perfectly content sticking a ruler into the snow on top of the porch table or outside the back door on the steps and report that as the amount of snow that fell in your city. But, that’s not considered anything CLOSE to an official measurement. Here’s why. When you measure snow anywhere near a house, or trees, or any structure, obstacle, or obstruction, you’re measuring an amount of snow that was “influenced” by said whatever you were measuring too close to. Your house, trees, the hedges all act like a snow fence by slowing the snow’s natural rate of fall and path of fall, and allow it to artificially settle near whatever is slowing it. An “official” measurement is taken in an open area, FAR from houses, trees etc. It’s also taken multiple times to eliminate the shrinking amount due to the snow’s natural tendency to settle after it lands. And, it’s take on a snow board, bot bare ground. This is the BEST representation of the snow amount for a given area. So, you can understand that in your backyard, if your house was not there, the snow amount measured would likely be less than what is on your ruler. And remember this. Even if your town is shown with 1 foot of snow but you measured 13 inches in your backyard, snow totals, especially unofficially measured ones will vary from yard to yard. So, how much fell in Monmouth. Well, I can give you a general answer. But, if you measured 14 inches on your picnic table that’s the amount that you will always believe fell on November 26th 2018. And that’s absolutely fine. Is it official? Not likely. But I’m not going to argue with you.