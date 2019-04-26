Snow Possible On Saturday..

Widespread rain will arrive Saturday morning and cold air will rush into the area in the afternoon. This will change rain over to snow, especially for areas north of highway 30. The ground is still really warm so most will melt on contact, but areas along highway 20 may pick up an inch or two. Winter storms watches are posted to our NE in southern Wisconsin. If this storm moves more south it could bring snow to more of our area, so this will be interesting to watch.

The QC will likely see a few flakes too by Saturday evening. This will be at the same time the storm system is pushing out of the area so I don't expect any accumulations at this time. Interesting note our latest last 1" snowfall on record is 4/23/1967 and our latest trace snowfall amount is 4/30/1994. So this snow chance isn't very common.