Snow Returns Wednesday Afternoon/Arctic Arrives Thursday

A winter storm system will bring snow to our are Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Right now it appears the heaviest snow of 3"-4" will fall southeast of the QC with amounts quickly tapering off the more NW you head. This means the QC will end up in the 1"-2" range and less than 1" near Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. This will make for a low confidence snowfall forecast due to the tight gradients , but we are confident that all of us will see snow with higher amounts to our Southeast.

At the same time the snow is falling an arctic front will be racing through the area. This will send temps from the 30s on Wednesday to the single digits by Thursday afternoon with wind chills near -20°. This is 100% certain.