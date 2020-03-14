Snow Winding Down, But Clouds Hang Around

After 1"-3" of snow fell over areas along and south of I-80 we will see cloudy skies lingering into Sunday. This continues are March snow streak of having at least a trace of snow each March since 1910! (March averages around 4") This also pushed the QC to 31" of snow for the season. The season average is 31.7", but to today's date is 28.8" so we are slightly above normal. We may add another round of snow late next week, but it's a long ways off and only time will tell.